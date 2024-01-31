Jaishankar lauds growing connectivity with Bangladesh

UNB
31 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:19 am

At the end of his four-day visit to Washington DC, external affairs minister S Jaishankar went back home giving both India and the US credit for how far they have come. (AFP)
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has appreciated growing connectivity with Bangladesh and its huge impact on the two countries, specially the Northeast India.

"For the first time in Bangladesh history, they have actually allowed Indians to go through Bangladesh and use Bangladeshi ports," he said, acknowledging its huge impact on India's Northeast.

The fact is that, Jaishankar said, they can access Chattogram and Monga ports.

He also mentioned the connectivity allowing buses and trains running there.

Regarding Nepal, the Indian Minister said today Nepal has discovered export of electricity to India which is an enormously rewarding transaction for Nepal.

Noting India's growing engagement globally, the Indian External Affairs Minister said, "You are right that there is competition. I would say today we should not be scared of competition. We should welcome competition and say I have the ability to compete."

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai hosted Dr Jaishankar in an enlightening conversation moderated by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Dr S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of ethics.

