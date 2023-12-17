India's Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach

South Asia

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:47 pm

Related News

India's Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach

The speaker of the lower house of parliament has announced a security review, and the government has said opposition parties are trying to politicise the incident

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:47 pm
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gestures at the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/file photo Acquire Licensing Rights
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gestures at the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/file photo Acquire Licensing Rights

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week's major security breach of parliament, countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident.

"What happened is very serious," Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, his first comments on Wednesday's breach. "There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this."

Police arrested six people, filing terrorism charges against four, after a man jumped into the lower house chamber while members were in session, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. A second man tried to follow him. Both were caught by lawmakers and security personnel, and taken away.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament complex in which more than a dozen people were killed, including five gunmen.

Members of parliament told local media the two men had chanted slogans, including "dictatorship won't be accepted". Families of some of the four suspects told media they had expressed annoyance at not being able to find jobs for a long time.

Fourteen lawmakers have been suspended for disrupting parliament proceedings by demanding a discussion and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament has announced a security review, and the government has said opposition parties are trying to politicise the incident.

World+Biz

Narendra Modi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

52m | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

52m | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

14h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

2h | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

15h | TBS SPORTS