30% of all vehicles to be electric-powered by 2030: Quader

The government aims to ensure that 30% of all vehicles in the country are electric vehicles by 2030 in a bid to meet the commitment under the Paris Declaration of reducing emission of CO2 (Carbon dioxide) by 3.4 million tonnes, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

He said his ministry had introduced an electric vehicle registration policy earlier to achieve the target.

Speaking at the inauguration session of a two-day workshop on "Accelerating the transition to electric mobility" at a city hotel, Quader, quoting a report of the Economist Intelligence Unit, said Dhaka is one of the most unlivable cities in the world, which he termed unfortunate.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) arranged the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh and the World Bank.

At the event, Dandan Chen, operations manager, World Bank, said Bangladesh must pick its own roadmap for the EV (electric vehicle) transition, beginning with which segments of e-mobility it wanted to focus on.

"We believe that the most significant opportunities lie in the 2/3-wheeler and public transport sectors, as they make economic sense and serve the majority," she added.

Officials said the main objective of the workshop was to create awareness of electric vehicles (EV) development in the subregion and Bangladesh, enhance the capacity of policy makers, encourage Regional Cooperation Mechanism on Low Carbon Transport, and to facilitate discussions on policy recommendations and for accelerating the transition to electric mobility of public transport in Bangladesh.

A finding at the event showed that while the transport sector played a critical role in driving economic growth, it was also the largest consumer of petroleum products in Bangladesh, accounting for 63% of consumption.

The sector is also responsible for 15% of the country's total emissions, making it the second-highest domestic source of energy-related emissions and one of the fastest-growing in the region.

The paper also highlighted that the transport sector is responsible for approximately 25% of global CO2 emissions.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division; Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division; and representatives from the government, development partners and public sector spoke at the event.