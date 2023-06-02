India's forex reserves fall for second straight week

Reuters
02 June, 2023
Last modified: 02 June, 2023

A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019/ Reuters
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019/ Reuters

India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI fell for a second consecutive week and stood at a one-month low of $589.14 billion as of 26 May, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was a decrease of $4.34 billion from the previous week.

Reserves had fallen by $6.05 billion in the week ended 19 May, the biggest fall in more than three months.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee INR=IN.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The rupee rose 0.1% in the week ended 26 May, having traded in a range of 82.5575 to 82.8500.

The rupee ended at 82.3050 on Friday to record its best week in five.

