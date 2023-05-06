India's forex reserves hit 10 month high at $588.78bn

World+Biz

Hindustan TImes
06 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

India's forex reserves hit 10 month high at $588.78bn

In October 2021, India's forex reserves touched an all-time high of $645 billion

Hindustan TImes
06 May, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 02:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's foreign exchange reserves hit a 10-month high jumping $4.532 billion to $588.78 billion for the week ended 28 April, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (5 May).

The overall reserves had dropped $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion in the previous reporting week.

In October 2021, the country's forex reserves touched an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused mainly by global developments.

For the week ended  28 April, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased nearly $5 billion to $519.485 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped $494 million to $45.657 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $35 million to $18.466 billion,

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down $4 million to $5.172 billion in the reporting week.

Top News

India / Forex reserve / India’s Forex Reserves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

4h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

2h | TBS Markets
What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

1d | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1d | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work