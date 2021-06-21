India vaccinates record 75 lakh people on day 1 of new vaccination programme

More than 75 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, on Day One of centre's new vaccination policy roll-out.

The Indian governemnt started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from today and took back control of vaccination from states, reversing a policy change that was enforced just about a month ago, reports the NDTV.

The centre also started the process of buying 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by companies, including 25 per cent assigned to states. Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced earlier this month.

The last time India's single-day vaccine coverage was the highest was on 2 April when 42,65,157 doses were administered.

"Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19," PM Modi tweeted today.

Several states have set higher inoculation targets as lockdown restrictions are being eased, with Haryana expecting to vaccinate at least 2 lakh people today. Gurugram's health department, till 2PM today, vaccinated 45,728 people against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest coverage in the city till now.

In Assam, which has one of the lowest vaccination rate within the country, the government today launched an "Enhanced Covid Vaccination" drive that targets to inoculate 3 lakh people daily for the next 10 days.

Karnataka is also targeting to inoculate around 7 lakh people today, in a boost to its vaccination drive.

On Sunday, the centre said that more than 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to all the states so far, free-of-cost and through the direct state procurement category. It said more than 3.06 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states while around 24,53,080 vaccine doses will be given to the states within the next three days.

Before the centre's takeover, it was the responsibility of state governments to procure and administer 50 per cent of the vaccines for citizens between the ages of 18 to 45. The centre supplied free vaccines to only people aged 45 and above earlier.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crore on Sunday with 28,00,36,898 doses being administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 AM by the health ministry this morning.