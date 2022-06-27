India sees 45% jump in a day with 17,073 new Covid cases

Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)
India's daily Covid tally surged again on Monday as 17,073 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall cases to 4,34,07,046, according to the health ministry dashboard.

Twenty-one more patients died and 15,208 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries stands at 5,25,020 and 4,27,87,606. The active cases in the country have climbed to 94,420 and constitute 0.21% of the total cases.

Monday's cases have seen a 45% jump from Sunday when 11,739 people tested positive for Covid. On the other hand, 25 deaths and 10,917 recoveries were reported on this day.

Earlier, the country's daily tally crossed the 17,000-mark on June 24 with 17,336, the highest single-day spike since February 20.

India's overall Covid recovery rate in India stands at 98.57%, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The daily and weekly positivity rates stand at 5.62% and 3.39% respectively, the ministry added.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,03,604 samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to more than 86.10 crore.

The overall vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 197.11 crore with 2,49,646 doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.Of the total doses administered, over 4.41 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

The health ministry also said on Monday that 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. Nearly 12 crore doses balance and unutilised doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic

  • Maharashtra saw a huge rise in tally with 6,493 fresh infections reported. The state has the highest overall cases in the country. (over 79 lakh).
  • Delhi saw yet another jump in cases with 1,891 cases recorded on Sunday as compared to 666 infections recorded a day before.
  • Kerala has been another state where the rise in cases has been worrying.

