India PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations

South Asia

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 12:15 pm

India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

Modi called for vigilance against Covid-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

India's immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.

