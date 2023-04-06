India elected to ‘highest’ UN statistical body for 4-year term: Jaishankar

South Asia

PTI/HT
06 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 11:10 am

Related News

India elected to ‘highest’ UN statistical body for 4-year term: Jaishankar

PTI/HT
06 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 11:10 am
India elected to ‘highest’ UN statistical body for 4-year term: Jaishankar

In a significant victory, India has overwhelmingly been elected to the UN Statistical Commission for a four-year period in a "competitive" election in which China and South Korea are still vying for the remaining seat from the Asia Pacific category.

India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes. A second candidate is yet to be decided between South Korea and China and the balloting process will resume later in the day for electing the remaining Asia Pacific States member.

India was elected by secret ballot while Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office beginning 1 January 2024.

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He added that India's "expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission."

The current members from the Asia-Pacific States are Japan (2024), Samoa (2024) as well as Kuwait and Republic of Korea, whose terms are ending this year.

The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world.

It is the highest decision making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting of statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international level.

The Commission consists of 24 member countries of the United Nations elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the basis of an equitable geographical distribution.

Five members are from African States, four from Asia-Pacific States, four from Eastern European States, four from Latin American and Caribbean States and seven members from Western European and other States.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Dr S Jaishankar / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

13h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does hackers hack our passwords?

How does hackers hack our passwords?

10m | Tech Talk
Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

15m | TBS Entertainment
Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

15m | TBS Entertainment
Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds