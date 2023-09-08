G20 Summit: Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

South Asia

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

G20 Summit: Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 01:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, sources said. The G20 Summit, which will be held in New Delhi over the coming weekend, will be attended by most of the top leaders of the world.

On 8 September, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US. On 9 September, in addition to the G20 Summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On the next day, Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

PM Hasina is likely to be accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed during her trip to India to attend the G20 summit, reports indicated. She will be inaugurating a rail link with Tripura and the second unit of the Rampal power plant along with Modi, virtually from Delhi at functions on the sideline of the G20 meeting.

She will also sign several agreements including a deal which will facilitate a Rupee-Taka card for citizens of both countries to pay in local currency instead of in dollars while travelling to the other.

World+Biz

PM Sheikh Hasina / G20 / Narendra Modi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

2h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

6h | Panorama
The new town has been developed without a functional drainage system, resulting in prolonged waterlogging on the roads, even though there is no rainfall. But downpours make the situation much worse. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Matuail: A new town without a sewerage system

6h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Amzad Ali: A man with a big brave heart

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

22h | TBS Today
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

20m | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

19h | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

22h | TBS World