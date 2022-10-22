In first tweet after Pakistan exits grey list, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Bhutto, Gen Bajwa

South Asia

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

In first tweet after Pakistan exits grey list, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Bhutto, Gen Bajwa

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:33 am
In first tweet after Pakistan exits grey list, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Bhutto, Gen Bajwa

Soon after global money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from terror-financing grey list, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for their efforts to get the country out of the list.

He said the development is a vindication of the determined and sustained efforts over the years.

"I would particularly commend the role & efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and their teams & all political parties for putting up a united front to get Pakistan out of the grey list. Alhumdulillah!"

"Pakistan 🇵🇰 exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years. I would like to congratulate our civil & military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today's success. Aap sab ko bohat bohat Mubarak," he further wrote.

Pakistan was included in the grey list in June 2018 for failing to do enough to counter terror financing and money laundering. It had been widely expected in Pakistan to exit the list as the FATF's last plenary meeting in June had concluded that the country "largely addressed" all 34 action items in two action plans given by the multilateral watchdog.

The two-day plenary meeting being held in Paris is the first under the presidency of Singapore's T Raja Kumar, who succeeded Germany's Marcus Pleyer in June.

The meeting reviewed cases of countries under increased monitoring or the grey list, including Pakistan.

Delegates representing 206 members of the FATF's global network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, United Nations, World Bank, Interpol and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, participated at the working group and plenary meetings in Paris.

Pakistan was initially given a 27-point action plan by FATF in 2018 to curb terror financing, and another seven-point action plan last year to tackle money laundering.

A 15-member delegation from FATF and its regional affiliate, the Asia Pacific Group (APG), visited Pakistan from August 29 to September 2 to make an on-the-ground assessment of its efforts to stop terror financing and to prosecute those involved in such activities, including members of UN-designated terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The report prepared by this delegation was presented at the plenary meeting.

World+Biz

Shehbaz Sharif / Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif / Pakistan / Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

37m | Mode
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

1h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

20h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

13h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

19h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

12h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning