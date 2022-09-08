Co-founder’s post on candidate refusing job offer after accepting it sparks debate

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:44 pm

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti took to Twitter to share a screenshot showing how a candidate refused a job offer on the day of his joining

A post by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has started a debate on Twitter about the duration of notice periods at work places. In his post, Pitti shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp text showing a conversation between him and a candidate who was supposed to join his company.

"Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevalent & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & reject all other potential candidates. But the candidate decides on the very last day that they won't be joining," he shared. The picture he posted shows the candidate declining the offer citing that they have received a better opportunity. It also shows a response to the candidate's text.

Pitti, while replying to his own tweet, also expressed, "Many people falsely equating this to employers firing people. Firing and quitting happens all the time. Real equalizer would be, if employers also start to offer-letter and then on joining-date say NO to candidates, as they found better employees! Would this be acceptable? Big NO," he added.

"Also it's very common, 25-40% of the hired candidates, say they won't be joining at the last minute. And it's not just the juniors, happening at senior level equally. If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fathom what's happening at newly launched startups!" he tweeted.

The share ended up sparking a debate among people. While some agreed with Pitti's comments, others had their own views. Many shared that the problem starts with the long duration of notice periods set by the companies.

