Bhutan welcomes back tourists after Covid-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

South Asia

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after Covid-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 02:48 pm
Bhutan remains focused on its tourism and hydropower sectors, which generate revenue from outside the country. Photo: Collected.
Bhutan remains focused on its tourism and hydropower sectors, which generate revenue from outside the country. Photo: Collected.

Twenty-three foreign visitors landed in Bhutan on Friday, the first to arrive as the Himalayan kingdom reopened its borders after more than two years following the Covid-19 pandemic, with officials looking to tourism to help revive the local economy.

Wedged between China and India, the country known for its natural beauty and ancient Buddhist culture, first opened to wealthy tourists in 1974. In March 2020 it shut its borders to visitors - a major source of income - after detecting its first case of Covid-19.

The constitutional monarchy of fewer than 800,000 people has reported just over 61,000 infections and only 21 deaths, but the $3 billion economy contracted in the last two fiscal years, pushing more people into poverty.

"Tourism for us is more than just revenue," said Dorji Dhradhul, Director General of the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB), after receiving the first visitors at the country's only international airport at Paro, near the capital city of Thimphu.

He said the tiny country was keen to be "very much a part of the whole world".

"We feel through tourism we can do that ... take advantage of their support and goodwill," he told Reuters from Bhutan, referring to the international community.

Each visitor who arrived aboard the first flight from Kathmandu in neighbouring Nepal was offered small packs of organic honey, tea, Bhutanese turmeric and a local SIM card all in a tote bag as a gift, the authorities said.

In July, Bhutan raised its Sustainable Development Fee to $200 per visitor per night from the $65 it had charged for three decades saying it was keen to welcome more tourists who could spend money.

Officials said the fees would be spent on projects like planting trees, upskilling tourism workers, maintaining hiking trails, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and electrifying transportation vehicles to offset tourists' carbon footprints.

About 315,600 tourists visited in 2019, up 15.1% from the year before, with visitors contributing about $84 million on average each year to the economy for the three years before the pandemic hit, TCB data showed.

Top News / World+Biz

Bhutan / Travel / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

5h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

6h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

3h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

3h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

3h | Videos
Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh