Bangladesh themed for 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, starting 28 Feb

The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to start from 28 February and continue till 13 March of this year, with Bangladesh as the focal theme country for the fair this year.

The theme of Kolkata Book Fair this is year is "Bangladesh" in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, general secretary of Publishers and Booksellers Guild Tridib Chatterjee said during a press conference.

"Due to both Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Bangladesh's 50 years of Independence the theme this year is Bangladesh. Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on 3 and 4 March. The fair will be inaugurated on 28 February by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Chatterjee.

He also said poets like Sanjib Chattopadhyay and KL Khalid will be present during the celebration.

Speaking about pandemic protocols, Chattarjee said that though there will be over 600 stalls, there will be 35% open space for ventilation.

"Several new publishers are setting up stalls. The stall size has been kept small so that there is more open space. The publishers have suffered loss in the last two years and despite small space, all have accepted to set up the stalls. Everyone attending the fair will have to wear masks," he further mentioned.

The Bangladesh Pavilion will be based on the iconic speech of Bangabandhu on 7 March, 1971, said Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator and national implementation committee for birth centenary celebration of Mujibur Rahman.

"Not just the speech of Bangabandhu, other historic moments of Bangladesh will be showcased in the pavilion. Three gates are apparently dedicated to Bangladesh. 42 publishers will visit from Bangladesh and 50 Bangladesh themed stalls will be set," he mentioned.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey said Kolkata Book Fair had been recognised by International Publishers Association, Geneva and that Geneva has incorporated International Kolkata Book Fair in the calendar of book fairs published by them

Apart from Bangladesh, Britain, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries will participate in the Kolkata Book Fair.