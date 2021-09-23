US-Bangladesh Business Council organises meeting with PM Hasina to celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
23 September, 2021, 04:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended a meeting organised by the US Bangladesh Business Council on Tuesday to celebrate Bangladesh's 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Organised under the theme 'Bangladesh Forward - The New Frontier for Growth', the meeting was attended by Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister; Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States; and other high-profile dignitaries representing industry bodies and corporates, said a General Electric (GE) press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia talked about GE's commitment to contribute towards transforming Bangladesh's power sector aligned to the nation's economic and infrastructure development goals.

Deepesh said, "We are proud to play a significant role in the power sector, with our technology expected to provide ~6 GW of power generation by 2022 while GE is leading the development of upcoming power projects and LNG terminals."

"With its expanding footprint, GE is able to generate job opportunities within the region and enhance the skill-set of the existing workforce by providing world-class technical training," he said.

