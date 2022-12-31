Assam merges 4 districts, redraws boundaries ahead of EC's delimitation deadline

South Asia

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 08:35 pm

Related News

Assam merges 4 districts, redraws boundaries ahead of EC's delimitation deadline

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Asam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: ANI
Asam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: ANI

The Assam Cabinet decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in 14 places on Saturday, a day ahead of the Election Commission's (EC) deadline on starting the delimitation exercise for assembly and parliamentary seats.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Assam Cabinet in New Delhi. With this, Biswanath district will get merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.

The decision comes into effect immediately and notifications have been issued. The number of districts in Assam will now get reduced from 35 to 31.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it had to be done despite him not being very happy with them.

"I am not very comfortable with the decisions taken today, but sometimes we have to take some measures keeping the overall good of the state's people in mind, due to administrative exigencies and for a better future of Assam," Sarma told journalists in Delhi.

"This is a transitional phase and we will revive the four districts again once the delimitation exercise is over. In the meantime, the judicial, police and administrative offices in the four districts will keep functioning as usual," Sarma added.

On 27 December, EC announced fresh delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary seats and banned creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1. While there would be no increase in seats due to delimitation, boundaries of some constituencies would get redrawn.

The chief minister said that there would be redrawing of boundaries in 14 areas for administrative reasons. While details of all such places have not been disclosed, he mentioned that the municipal area of North Guwahati, which falls in Kamrup (Rural) district, will now get included in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

"These decisions were needed. My Cabinet colleagues will visit these areas and talk to stakeholders to inform why we needed to take them. I expect the public to understand our view and cooperate with us," said Sarma.

"We had to take these decisions on the last day of the year as EC has already initiated the delimitation exercise and from tomorrow, we wouldn't have been able to take any such measures till the exercise get over. We could have taken these steps one by one, but had to club them together in one go," he added.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Assam / districts / CM Biswa Sarma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

11h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

2h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

1h | TBS Stories
2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

8h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations