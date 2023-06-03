Ahmedabad police detains 18 undocumented Bangladeshis in India

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 07:00 pm

Ahmedabad police detains 18 undocumented Bangladeshis in India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad Police detained 18 Bangladeshi nationals living and working in India's Ahmedabad without proper documentation.

According to a SOG press release, the SOG responded to requests from the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad and the city crime branch to address the issue of undocumented Bangladeshis living in the city, reports Times of India.

Over the past few days, the SOG created five squads and apprehended 18 people from places such as Bapunagar, Odhav, Isanpur, and Chanakyapuri in the city.

These males, who ranged in age from 20 to 40, were found to have entered the country illegally across the India-Bangladesh border and had been living in Gujarat's business centre without any documentation or permissions.

While the majority were employed as day labourers, others had started working as factory employees, masons, or tailors.

To find out if they were involved in illegal acts, the SOG launched a thorough investigation.

Following the recent ATS arrests of four Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly part of an al-Qaeda module and were unlawfully residing in Ahmedabad, there was a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

