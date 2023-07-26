India vs Pakistan clash at 2023 World Cup likely to be rescheduled over major 'security' concerns

Sports

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

India vs Pakistan clash at 2023 World Cup likely to be rescheduled over major 'security' concerns

If the game is indeed rescheduled, it could prove to be a huge logistical nightmare; many fans have already finalised travel plans on dates surrounding the India-Pakistan clash, and reports from local media have also suggested that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also enquired about Ahmedabad hospitals over availability of beds before and after the night game.

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 05:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Team India is scheduled to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the marquee ODI World Cup later this year. The schedule may have already been finalised and made public last month by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but there could be a massive tweak in the date for one of the most iconic clash in the tournament this year.

According to a report by Indian Express, the date for the India vs Pakistan clash could be changed as October 15 marks the first day of 'Navratri', a festival celebrated with night-long Garba dance, particularly in the state of Gujarat.

The report states that agencies have advised the BCCI to reschedule the game due to security concerns. "We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri," a source told the Indian Express.

If the game is indeed rescheduled, it could prove to be a huge logistical nightmare; many fans have already finalised travel plans on dates surrounding the India-Pakistan clash, and reports from local media have also suggested that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also enquired about Ahmedabad hospitals over availability of beds before and after the night game.

Thus, there's likely to be mass cancellations of hotel bookings if the rescheduling takes place. Interestingly, with a little over two months to go for the tournament's opener (also scheduled in Ahmedabad between England and New Zealand), there's no update on the sale of tickets, adding to the frustration of fans. With a possibility of, perhaps, the biggest game of the group stage, being rescheduled, BCCI might as well prepare for outrage from fans on social media platforms.

The report from Indian Express has also stated that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asked members of all hosting venues to gather for a meeting in New Delhi on July 27 (Thursday), where a decision might be taken on the India-Pakistan clash.

"I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations," the letter read.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is scheduled to host four group games in the World Cup, including the final of the tournament on November 19.

Cricket

IND VS PAK / PAK VS IND / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / World Cup / Icc cricket world cup 2023 / Ahmedabad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

10h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

15m | TBS Today
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

15m | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

1h | TBS Graduates
Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price