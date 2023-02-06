Indian police arrest 28 Bangladeshis at Agra slum

Indian police on Sunday arrested 28 Bangladesh nationals, including 13 women, who were allegedly staying illegally in a slum in India's Agra district.

Agra police also arrested a man who allegedly helped Bangladesh nationals enter India illegally, reports Indian express.

Police also claimed to have recovered 35 Aadhaar cards (individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India) and a PAN card (A permanent account number, issued by the Indian Income Tax Department) from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra, Vikas Kumar said, "28 Bangladesh nationals who had been staying illegally in Agra were arrested. They did not have any valid documents."

Police said they are also trying to trace the person who helped these Bangladesh nationals access fake documents of identity.