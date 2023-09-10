British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warmly greets PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 04:39 pm

Related News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warmly greets PM Hasina

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 04:39 pm
Rishi Sunak greeting PM Hasina. Photo: Zunaid Ahmed Palak&#039;s Facebook
Rishi Sunak greeting PM Hasina. Photo: Zunaid Ahmed Palak's Facebook

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a warm gesture of respect to greet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, India, on Sunday (10 September).

On Sunday, the world leaders who participated in the G20 conference, went to Delhi's Rajghat to pay their respects together to Mahatma Gandhi. 

At that time, Rishi Sunak and PM Sheikh Hasina were photographed together in a friendly moment exchanging pleasantries. 

The G20 New Delhi summit is the eighteenth meeting of the G20, a summit being held between 9–10 September 2023. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 

It is the first G20 summit held in India as well as in South Asia.

 

World+Biz

Prime Minister of Bangladesh / Rishi Sunak / G20 summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

46m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories