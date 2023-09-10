British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warmly greets PM Hasina

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a warm gesture of respect to greet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, India, on Sunday (10 September).

On Sunday, the world leaders who participated in the G20 conference, went to Delhi's Rajghat to pay their respects together to Mahatma Gandhi.

At that time, Rishi Sunak and PM Sheikh Hasina were photographed together in a friendly moment exchanging pleasantries.

The G20 New Delhi summit is the eighteenth meeting of the G20, a summit being held between 9–10 September 2023. It is taking place at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

It is the first G20 summit held in India as well as in South Asia.