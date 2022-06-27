Activist Teesta Setalvad who fought for 2002 Gujarat riot victims arrested

Activist Teesta Setalvad who fought for 2002 Gujarat riot victims arrested

Teesta Setalvad. Photo: Facebook
Teesta Setalvad. Photo: Facebook

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday were granted custody of activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat DGP B Sreekumar till July 2. Police had sought their 14-day custody, citing non-cooperation, from the court of metropolitan magistrate SP Patel.

"We've been given their remand till July 2. Various things, including whether more people are involved or not will be investigated during the remand," a senior police officer from the crime branch was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) handed Setalvad over to the crime branch in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

Setalvad was detained from her house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon after an FIR was registered against her at the Ahmedabad crime branch hours ago based on a complaint lodged by a crime branch inspector DB Barad.

Police said both Setalvad and Sreekumar, who was also detained on Saturday, are not cooperating with the investigation.

The action against the duo came after the Supreme Court judgment on Friday in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri.

Setalvad had accused police personnel of roughing her up and bruising her arm when she was picked up on Saturday by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel from her Mumbai home. Talking to media persons, officers said if Setalvad had any complaints about being assaulted by the Gujarat Police, she should complain before the metropolitan magistrate.

During the course of the hearing, the activist was taken to the city civil hospital for medical examination as per the court's direction.

