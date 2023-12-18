79 opposition MPs suspended from Indian parliament

South Asia

Reuters
18 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

79 opposition MPs suspended from Indian parliament

The suspensions followed similar action taken against 14 lawmakers last week.

Reuters
18 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 09:03 pm
A man jumps into the lawmakers&#039; area in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Sansad TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A man jumps into the lawmakers' area in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Sansad TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

At least 79 opposition lawmakers were suspended from the Indian parliament on Monday for disrupting proceedings as they demanded a government statement and a discussion on the security breach of the chambers last week.

The suspensions followed similar action taken against 14 lawmakers last week.

Although disruptions and protests are not unusual in parliament, the total of 93 suspensions is the highest during a single session for years according to analysts, indicating that the legislature is getting tougher on unruly conduct.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 290 lawmakers in the lower house of 543 seats.

Monday's decisions of the presiding officers of the upper and lower house to suspend the lawmakers were broadcast on parliament's TV channel.

The protesting opposition lawmakers were shown gathering in front of the presiding officer in the upper house and shouting slogans. Similar scenes were also witnessed in the lower house.

Police filed terrorism charges against five people in connection with a security breach in the new parliament complex after a man jumped into the lower house, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister on Dec. 13

The speaker of the lower house has said that security is his responsibility and is conducting a review. The federal home ministry is also investigating the breach.

Opposition lawmakers, however, want a debate and a statement on the issue from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi, in an interview with a Hindi-language newspaper, said what had happened was very serious and there should be a detailed investigation into it, but "there was no need to debate this".

Opposition lawmakers said the government was behaving in a dictatorial manner.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi govt is attacking parliament & democracy," Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, on Monday said on X, formerly Twitter.

"With an opposition-less parliament, the Modi govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate."

Top News / World+Biz

India / Indian Parliament / suspended / MPs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

7h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

12h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

14h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

1h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

2h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

4h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

3h | TBS World