25 people killed after bus catches fire on India's Maharashtra

South Asia

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

25 people killed after bus catches fire on India's Maharashtra

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 25 people died after a bus carrying 33 passengers burst into flames on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana, police said. Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni said that the injured were to Buldhana Civil Hospital, reported ANI.

The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday when a private travels bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune and rammed into a divider near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said.

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death.

The driver of the bus, who survived the incident, said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus, according to Kadasane.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased in the bus accident, according to his office.

Calling the incident 'very shocking and heart-wrenching', Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said his government is in touch with the district as well as the police administration and all kinds of help are being provided immediately.

"The state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured," he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and said that treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration.

"The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate incident of fire in a bus on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

"I pray to God that the departed souls get a place in his holy feet and the injured get speedy recovery."

Top News / World+Biz

India / bus accident / Maharashtra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

17h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh