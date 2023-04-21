From Shah Rukh Khan to Cristiano Ronaldo: Top personalities who lost Twitter blue tick

Some of the most well-known Twitter personalities with large followings have lost their verified blue tick marks, as the micro-blogging site rolled out its new policy.

Now, only individual Twitter users who pay for Twitter Blue—which costs $8 per month through the web and $11 per month through in-app purchase on iOS and Android—have verified blue check marks, reports Khaleej Times.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt are among the top Twitter users who no longer have blue ticks next to their names, along with international icons Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr, Kim Kardashian, and Blake Lively.

Sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also lost the blue tick.

Even Harry Styles, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bill Gates, and JK Rowling no longer have tick marks. Additionally, the blue ticks of Indian leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were removed.

Prior to Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter had previously announced that it would remove the verified check-mark status from accounts that were notable, unless they had signed up for Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organisations plan, reported Variety.

The blue tick was first used to safeguard famous people from impersonation and combat misleading information.

Within two weeks of the company's takeover last year, Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks of the site.