Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock, says UN chief

World+Biz

Reuters
26 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 03:09 pm

Related News

Security Council 'perhaps fatally' undermined by Gaza, Ukraine deadlock, says UN chief

Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres said the UN Security Council often found itself deadlocked and "unable to act on the most significant peace and security issues of our time"

Reuters
26 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 03:09 pm
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Collected

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday deplored how the UN Security Council had failed to respond adequately to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the conflicts had "perhaps fatally" undermined its authority.

Speaking at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres said the UN Security Council often found itself deadlocked and "unable to act on the most significant peace and security issues of our time".

"The Council's lack of unity on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the horrific terror attacks by Hamas on 7 October, has severely – perhaps fatally – undermined its authority," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Council needs serious reform to its composition and working methods."

The United States last week again vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel's offensive against Gaza.

It was the third US veto of a draft resolution since the start of the current fighting on 7 Oct. 

An estimated 1.5 million Gazans are crammed in tents and other makeshift shelters in the town of Rafah on the border with Egypt, most of them having fled their homes further north to escape Israel's offensive. 

Guterres, who described Rafah as the core of the humanitarian aid operation in the Palestinian enclave, said a full-scale Israeli assault there would have devastating consequences.

"An all-out Israeli offensive on the city would not only be terrifying for more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there; it would put the final nail in the coffin of our aid programmes."

The flow of aid entering Gaza from Egypt has dwindled, and a collapse in security has made it increasingly difficult to distribute the food that does get through, according to UN data and officials.

Top News / Politics

UN Security Council / United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

4h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1d | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

1d | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

American soldiers set fire to support the Palestinians

American soldiers set fire to support the Palestinians

21m | Videos
Houthis are recruiting record fighters

Houthis are recruiting record fighters

2h | Videos
The pickle stall is attracting attention at the Chittagong trade fair

The pickle stall is attracting attention at the Chittagong trade fair

3h | Videos
70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

9h | Videos