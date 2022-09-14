S Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

14 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 02:54 pm

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Meta Platforms (META.O) for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.

In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).

A Meta spokesperson said, "While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court."

The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.

