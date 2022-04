Word "Sanctions" is displayed on EU and Russian flags in this illustration taken, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety", the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

"The European Union is not the centre of the universe," Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, said.