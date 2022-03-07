Russia-Ukraine talks to start at 1200 GMT - BelTA

Talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin at 1200 GMT on Monday, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) was quoted as saying by Russian state television.

The location of the talks were initially unclear. The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.