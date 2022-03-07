Russia-Ukraine talks to start at 1200 GMT - BelTA

World+Biz

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Russia-Ukraine talks to start at 1200 GMT - BelTA

The location of the talks were initially unclear. The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin at 1200 GMT on Monday, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) was quoted as saying by Russian state television.

The location of the talks were initially unclear. The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

Russia Ukraine / Ukraine / Ukraine talk / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

4h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

5h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

2h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

2h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

2h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market