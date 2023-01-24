Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use

Reuters
24 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 09:18 am

A satellite image shows destroyed Saky air base in Crimea, August 10, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows destroyed Saky air base in Crimea, August 10, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

Russia and Syria have restored the al-Jarrah military air base in Syria's north to be jointly used, Russia's Defence Ministry said late on Monday.

"Russian and Syrian military personnel restored the destroyed al-Jarrah airfield," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The joint basing of aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force at the al-Jarrah airfield makes it possible to cover the state border."

The small base east of Aleppo was recaptured from Islamic State fighters in 2017.

Russia has been a dominant military force in Syria since launching air strikes and ground operations there in 2015. It further asserted its presence after the United States pulled out its forces in 2019.

