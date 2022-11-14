Russia denies AP report that Lavrov taken to hospital at G20

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Ngurah Rai International airport at Tuban, Badung regency, Indonesia resort island of Bali, November 13, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sergei Viktrovich [Lavrov] and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes."