‘Russia in contact with UN on humanitarian issues in Ukraine’

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, 1 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The UN has provided Russia with information about the whereabouts of its personnel and facilities in Ukraine.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov made the disclosure during a recent press conference, reports Russia's leading news agency TASS.

He said, "We are in close contact with UN bodies and representatives. A while ago, UN representatives provided us with information about the location of the organization's facilities in Ukraine for deconfliction purposes."

The information had been handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry so that it could "ensure the security" of UN employees, the Russian diplomat added.

Gatilov welcomed an agreement on setting up humanitarian corridors that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine had made on Thursday. "However, we still need to see how this decision is implemented," he added.

The Russian envoy also mentioned his phone call with UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

About the conversation, he said, "We discussed, first, ways Russia can help the UN deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in besieged areas and second, ways we can ensure the security of UN employees in Ukraine."

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks took place on Thursday and following which the parties managed to agree to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of food and medicines.