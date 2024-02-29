2-day Latin American Carnival to be held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:10 pm

2-day Latin American Carnival to be held

The Latin American Carnival 2024 is being held in the capital on 1-2 March at 3pm on Friday at the Foreign Service Academy, Bailey Road, Dhaka. 

The event is being organised by the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association, reads a press release.

With the theme "Life is a Carnival", this festival will have an exhibition of various famous films from Latin America and Bengali and English books on Latin America, along with the cultural performances of Latin American countries.

The Business Standard

There is no entry fee for visitors to the festival. The books will include books written about different countries in Latin America and travel literature, there will be a collection of books by Bengali and Bangladeshi writers about travelling to Latin America.

It will showcase some notable films from several Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina.

Among them, the Brazilian movie 'Carandiru' will be screened at 7pm on the first day of the festival. The second day of the festival (2 March) will show Chile's movie Machucha, Colombia's El Beat, Cuba's Marti-da I of the Canary, and Uruguay's Society of the Snow.

In addition, the Peruvian movie Margarita and the Argentine movie The Secret in Their Eyes will be shown. 

The opening ceremony will be held at the Foreign Service Academy at Bailey Roads on 1 March at 3:30pm. The event will be attended by dignitaries. Besides, various Latin American diplomats staying in Bangladesh will be present as guests. They will participate in the discussion meeting.

Ashrafuzzaman Ujjal, president of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association, said "We organize carnival and photography events related to Bangladesh and travel throughout the year. Also every year we highlight the culture of different countries and continents. This time we have Latin America down. Hopefully, visitors will be entertained and learn a lot about Latin American countries, people and their culture."

Brazil Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, Embassy of Cuba, Honorary Consuls of Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia in Dhaka and American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) are organizing the carnival.

 

