FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to return to Sri Lanka on 24 August.

The former Sri Lankan president will return next week, said ex-Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga during his visit to the CID, reports newsfirst.lk.

The former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas to escape protests against his government, arrived in Thailand last week on a flight from Singapore, where he had been staying since mid-July.