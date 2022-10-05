Putin signs laws absorbing 4 Ukrainian regions into Russia

World+Biz

AP/UNB
05 October, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 02:37 pm

AP/UNB
05 October, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 02:37 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin declares the start of training launches of ballistic missiles as part of a strategic deterrence force exercise, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin declares the start of training launches of ballistic missiles as part of a strategic deterrence force exercise, in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated "referendums" in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

