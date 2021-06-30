Putin says he received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

Reuters
30 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 04:20 pm

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against Covid-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves while walking along Red Square after a military parade on Victory Day, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves while walking along Red Square after a military parade on Victory Day, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against Covid-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

