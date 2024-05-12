Russia targets 25% nuclear its energy mix by 2045: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, addressing the First Concrete ceremony of a new power unit (unit-7) at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Project, recently. Photo: Courtesy

By 2045, the share of nuclear generation in Russia's overall energy balance will be increased to 25%, said Vladimir Putin, president of Russia.

He was addressing the First Concrete ceremony of a new power unit (unit-7) at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Project, recently, said a press release.

While speaking about the prospects for the development of the domestic nuclear industry, Vladimir Putin said, "The construction of a new efficient power unit at Leningrad NPP will be a good contribution to this work.

"Its launch will improve the energy security of the entire North-West region of Russia and will provide consumers with more environmentally friendly, clean electricity for years to come."

Alexey Likhachev, director general of Rosatom said, "With the beginning of construction of Leningrad NPP Unit 7, we are embarking on a new stage in fulfilling the President's task of increasing the share of nuclear energy in the energy balance"

"We are now building two units at Kursk NPP. They are already at a high level of readiness. In addition to Leningrad NPP, new units will also be built at Smolensk and Kola nuclear power plants. Further development of nuclear generation in Russia involves venturing into new sites. We will significantly increase nuclear generation in Ural and expand to Siberia and the Far East, where the largest increase in consumption is predicted".

The entire foundation of the reactor building of Leningrad NPP Unit 7 will be ready this summer. Following this, the construction of the internal and external containments of the reactor building, the construction of floors, and the installation of the equipment will be started. The unit will host the latest generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor. Similar reactors have been installed at both the units of Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh.