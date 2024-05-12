Russia targets 25% nuclear its energy mix by 2045: Vladimir Putin

Bangladesh

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

Russia targets 25% nuclear its energy mix by 2045: Vladimir Putin

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:09 pm
Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, addressing the First Concrete ceremony of a new power unit (unit-7) at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Project, recently. Photo: Courtesy
Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, addressing the First Concrete ceremony of a new power unit (unit-7) at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Project, recently. Photo: Courtesy

By 2045, the share of nuclear generation in Russia's overall energy balance will be increased to 25%, said Vladimir Putin, president of Russia.

He was addressing the First Concrete ceremony of a new power unit (unit-7) at the Leningrad Nuclear Power Project, recently, said a press release.

While speaking about the prospects for the development of the domestic nuclear industry, Vladimir Putin said, "The construction of a new efficient power unit at Leningrad NPP will be a good contribution to this work. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Its launch will improve the energy security of the entire North-West region of Russia and will provide consumers with more environmentally friendly, clean electricity for years to come."

Alexey Likhachev, director general of Rosatom said, "With the beginning of construction of Leningrad NPP Unit 7, we are embarking on a new stage in fulfilling the President's task of increasing the share of nuclear energy in the energy balance"

"We are now building two units at Kursk NPP. They are already at a high level of readiness.  In addition to Leningrad NPP, new units will also be built at Smolensk and Kola nuclear power plants. Further development of nuclear generation in Russia involves venturing into new sites. We will significantly increase nuclear generation in Ural and expand to Siberia and the Far East, where the largest increase in consumption is predicted".

The entire foundation of the reactor building of Leningrad NPP Unit 7 will be ready this summer. Following this, the construction of the internal and external containments of the reactor building, the construction of floors, and the installation of the equipment will be started. The unit will host the latest generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor. Similar reactors have been installed at both the units of Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh. 

Vladimir Putin / Rosatom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

9h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

1h | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

3h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

5h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

7h | Videos