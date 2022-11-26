Putin praises Russian weapons as ‘weapons of victory’

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 09:35 am

Putin praises Russian weapons as ‘weapons of victory’

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Government Coordination Council to discuss a range of military issues via a video link in Moscow, Russia, November 24, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Babushkin/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Government Coordination Council to discuss a range of military issues via a video link in Moscow, Russia, November 24, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Babushkin/Pool via REUTERS

Russian armorers continue the great traditions of their predecessors who proved that "Russian weapons are the weapons of victory," President Vladimir Putin said at an event marking the Rostec corporation's 15th anniversary.

"These people work hard, looking up at our ancestors and the great traditions established by our master armorers who proved with their work that Russian weapons are the weapons of victory," he pointed out, reports TASS.

Putin thanked defense industry workers for their dedication and desire to make every effort "to defend Russia and strengthen its sovereignty" and make sure "that our heroes who are fighting on the frontlines and training at training centers and ranges get everything they need.".

