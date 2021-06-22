Princess Diana asked ‘Oh my God, what’s happened’ in final moments, fire chief claims

World+Biz

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:09 pm

Related News

Princess Diana asked ‘Oh my God, what’s happened’ in final moments, fire chief claims

Diana lost consciousness in the ambulance and was later pronounced dead at hospital

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:09 pm
Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world June 12, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world June 12, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Following the fetal car accident, in her final moments, Princess Diana asked "oh my God, what's happened?" a fire chief has claimed.

Sergeant Xavier Gourelon, who was one of the first rescuers to arrive at the Alma tunnel on 31 August, 1997, said he stayed with her and held her hand in an attempt to calm her, reports the Independent. 

He did not know who he was treating until, having helped her into an ambulance, a colleague told him he had cared for the Princess of Wales.

Diana lost consciousness in the ambulance and was later pronounced dead at hospital. Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes, Henri Paul, were killed in the crash. Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the sole survivor.

Gourmelon said that when he arrived on the scene, he saw Rees-Jones, who appeared "very agitated" and needed medical help.

He also saw a doctor crouched next to Diana, who was "moving and talking".

Rescuers attempted to resuscitate Fayed as he was removed from the car, and Gourmelon said he stayed with Diana in the back seat.

"She spoke in English and said, 'oh my God, what's happened?' I could understand that, so I tried to calm her. I held her hand," he said.

He said she had a shoulder injury but he could not see any other injuries.

Diana was then fitted with a cervical collar and a breathing mask, then covered in a metallic isothermal blanket.

Gourmelon said her breathing was normal and her pulse was "fine and quite strong".

After he had helped move her into an ambulance, a captian told him he had just helped the Princess of Wales.

"He tells me who she is and then, yes, I recognise her, but in the moment I didn't," he said.

Frederic Mailliez, an off-duty doctor who was driving in the opposite direction and stopped when he saw the wreckage of the Meredes, spoke of how Diana was "severely injured" but still alive.

He grabbed medical equipment from his car and went to help her.

"She was a most beautiful woman and she didn't have any [serious] injuries to her face," he said.

He spoke to her in English and told her he was a doctor and an ambulance was on the way.

Diana would later die from serious internal injuries in hospital, despite surgery.

An inquiry into Diana's death in 2008 found she had been unlawfully killed, with papparazzi photographers and her driver to blame.

Top News

Princess Diana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni