Princess Diana's dress sells for record $1.1 million at auction

20 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 01:07 pm

Princess Diana's dress sells for record $1.1 million at auction

The dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for$1,148,080, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday

An evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana. Photo: Collected
An evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana has sold for $1.1 million, 11 times its estimate, breaking the record price for one of her gowns going under the hammer, Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions said.

Diana first wore the black and blue ballerina-length evening dress, by designer Jacques Azagury, in Florence in 1985. She was also photographed in it a year later on a visit to Vancouver, the auction house said.

The dress, along with a matching illustration, sold for$1,148,080, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday, after listing it with an estimate of $100,000 - $200,000.

"Julien's now holds the new world record for the most expensive dress worn by Princess Diana sold at auction," it said in a statement, adding that the previous auction record was $604,800.

Dresses that belonged to Princess Diana and a sketch study portrait are on display ahead of the auction Legends: Hollywood & Royalty at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.
 

