Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhsta

World+Biz

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhsta

Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday they had stabilised the situation across the country after the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 07:28 pm
Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhsta

Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue and justice to put an end to violent unrest in Kazakhstan, adding he was saddened by news about deaths occurred in the country.

"I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests that have broken out in recent days in Kazakhstan," the pope told hundreds of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing and address.

"I pray for them and for their families, and I hope that social harmony will be restored as soon as possible through the search for dialogue, justice and the common good," the pope said.

Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday they had stabilised the situation across the country after the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence, and troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding "strategic facilities". 

Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest

Russia's Sputnik news agency cited Kazakhstan's Health Ministry as saying a total of 164 people, including two children, were killed in Kazakhstan over the last week.

Demonstrations began a week ago against a fuel price rise before exploding into a wider protest against the government.

Kazakhstan / Kazakhstan anti-government protest / Kazakhstan protest / Kazakhstan's deadliest rebellion / Pope Francis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

6h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

8h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

1h | Videos
Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

2h | Videos
Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

2h | Videos
Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment