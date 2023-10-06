Philippines puts 42 airports on heightened alert following bomb warnings

World+Biz

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Philippines puts 42 airports on heightened alert following bomb warnings

It was not immediately clear when the threats, which came via email, were issued

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 12:48 pm
Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Air travellers wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International airport in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The Philippines has placed 42 airports on heightened alert following a series of warnings that bombs could be set off on planes, its civil aviation authority said on Friday.

"Immediate enhanced security measures" were being implemented across all Philippine commercial airports, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a media advisory, adding the warnings were being verified.

It was not immediately clear when the threats, which came via email, were issued.

It said the flights identified were headed to Cebu, Bicol, Davao and Palawan.

Philippine / airport / Bomb Threat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

5h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

23h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

21h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

19h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

22h | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

5h | TBS Health