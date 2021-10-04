Pakistan opposition urges PM to remove ministers named in Pandora Papers

World+Biz

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 06:05 pm

Related News

Pakistan opposition urges PM to remove ministers named in Pandora Papers

Among those named in the papers are more than 700 Pakistanis, including several members of Khan's cabinet, Pakistani partners of the ICIJ said

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Now leaked documents reveal that key members of Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth. Photo: Collected
Now leaked documents reveal that key members of Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth. Photo: Collected

Pakistan's opposition on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to order cabinet ministers and aides named in leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers to resign from office and face investigation.

Major news organisations published the leaked documents on Sunday. 

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the documents link about 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians and officials in 91 countries and territories to secret stores of wealth.

Among those named in the papers are more than 700 Pakistanis, including several members of Khan's cabinet, Pakistani partners of the ICIJ said.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who was among the Pakistanis identified, told Geo TV everyone would be investigated, including himself. He denied wrongdoing.

The ICIJ did not say how the files were obtained, and Reuters could not independently verify the allegations or documents detailed by the consortium.

A spokeswoman for the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told Reuters Khan had to remove all of those identified in the files.

"Imran Khan is bound to direct all his ministers and aides named in Pandora leaks to resign with immediate effect," Maryam Aurangzeb, the spokeswoman for Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) opposition party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, told Reuters.

The Supreme Court sacked Sharif as prime minister in 2017 on corruption charges after his family's London properties came to light in an earlier leak of documents known as the Panama Papers. Sharif, who lives in self-exile, denied wrongdoing.

Khan said his government would investigate all of those mentioned in the latest documents.

"If any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action," he said on a Twitter.

Sherry Rehman, a leader of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, questioned "shallow" accountability slogans.

Top News / Politics / South Asia

Pakistan / Pandora Papers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

15h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment