Outrage in Italy as mother bear is shot dead, leaving cubs to fend for themselves

Mother bear 'Amarena' walks in a street with her two cubs in San Sabastiano Dei Marsi, Italy, on 26 August 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Amarena was killed on August 31, on the outskirts of the town of San Benedett dei Marsi. Photo: Gemma Di Pietro via Reuters

The death of a mother bear shot near a national park in central Italy, leaving two cubs to fend for themselves, has drawn condemnation from animal rights groups and politicians.

The bear was killed on late on Thursday on the outskirts of the town of San Benedetto dei Marsi, the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise said on Facebook on Friday, also releasing a picture that was circulating widely on social media.

Police have identified the suspected shooter, it added.

It was not clear why the bear was shot, but hunting bears is against the law in Italy.

The bear had been spotted in a nearby town a few days ago with her two cubs, according to video footage. She was known as "Amarena" (black cherry), named after the fruit she ate.

The National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise is home to around 50 brown bears, a species found in central Italy.

The uproar over the shooting of the bear follows an argument over an incident in April when a bear killed a 26-year-old runner in northern Italy.

The death sparked a legal battle between local authorities, who want to kill the bear and another one deemed dangerous, and environmental groups who want to save them.

On Friday, animal rights group Lav called Amarena a "victim of the national climate of hatred" of wild animals, claiming it was fuelled by politicians.

Nevertheless, her death was lamented by local and national authorities, including Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

National Park President Luciano Sammarone was quoted as saying by the La Repubblica daily that the bear had crossed over a private fence, but had no history of attacking humans.

"I have a hard time believing that (she was killed) in self-defence," he said, adding that he would wait for the outcome of investigations.

Green Party leader Angelo Bonelli said park rangers were looking for the bear's two cubs and that there were fears for their survival.