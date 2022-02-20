OSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 12:27 pm

Related News

OSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine

The monitoring mission confirmed one civilian casualty in a government-controlled area of Donetsk

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 12:27 pm
A Ukrainian service member shows shell fragments on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A Ukrainian service member shows shell fragments on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Two regions in eastern Ukraine where government and separatist forces have been fighting since 2014 were hit by more than 1,400 explosions on Friday, monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said, pointing to a surge in shelling.

The two Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions are at the centre of a surge in tensions between Moscow and the West over a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission that is deployed in the conflict zone said it had logged 553 explosions in Donetsk.

A further 860 were reported in neighbouring Luhansk. Both numbers were valid as of 1630 GMT on Friday, it said in a statement released late on Saturday.

The monitoring mission confirmed one civilian casualty in a government-controlled area of Donetsk.

It put the total number of ceasefire violations on Friday at more than 1,500 compared with 870 the day before when monitors reported 654 explosions.

OSCE / Ukraine / Explosions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again