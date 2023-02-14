Oil prices fall after US crude release and inflation data

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Oil prices fall after US crude release and inflation data

Reuters
14 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:16 pm
Oil prices fall after US crude release and inflation data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and edged down further after US inflation data, even though the annual rate of price increases had slowed.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped by $2.01, or 2.3%, to $84.60 a barrel by 1414 GMT and US crude futures CLc1 were down $2.21, or 2.8%, at $77.93. Both benchmarks were on track for their biggest daily percentage fall since 3 Feb.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.

The DOE had considered cancelling the sale after US President Joe Biden's administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.

Supply concerns also eased after the Energy Information Administration said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins.

Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a key Turkish port after a devastating earthquake rocked the region.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its 2023 oil demand forecast by 100,000 barrels per day, citing the reopening of the Chinese economy after COVID restrictions.

A monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) is due on Wednesday.

US consumer prices accelerated in January, but the annual increase was the smallest since late 2021, increasing the likelihood of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates at least twice more in the coming months to calm inflation, potentially weighing on risk assets such as oil.

"The broader view has not changed: inflation will ultimately be defeated," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that Chinese economic growth and oil demand are set to revive in the second half of the year.

Oil price / US inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

9h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

9h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

12h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

2h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

3h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

6h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed