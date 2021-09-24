North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

World+Biz

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:01 am

Related News

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:01 am
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the "US hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a formal end to the Korean War in an address to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the United States, or with the United States and China, make such a declaration.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

"Nothing will change as long as the political circumstances around the DPRK remains unchanged and the US hostile policy is not shifted, although the termination of the war is declared hundreds of times," Ri said on KCNA, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The US withdrawal of its double-standards and hostile policy is the top priority in stabilizing the situation of the Korean peninsula and ensuring peace on it."

On Friday, Moon said he was confident that Pyongyang will realise it is in its interest to come to dialogue with Washington, but not certain that moment will come during his term, which ends in 2022. Moon was speaking to reporters aboard South Korea's presidential jet as he flew back to Seoul from the United States after addressing the UN General Assembly.

"It seems that North Korea is still weighing options while keeping the door open for talks, since it is only raising tension at a low level, just enough for the US to not break off all contact."

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the UN assembly and said the United States wants "sustained diplomacy" to resolve the crisis surrounding North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea has rejected US overtures to engage in dialogue and the head of the UN atomic watchdog said this week that Pyongyang's nuclear program is going "full steam ahead."

North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles last week, the latest volley in an arms race in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons amid fruitless efforts to start talks to defuse tensions.

Top News / Politics

north korea / south korea / Korean War

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

16h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

16h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

19h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly