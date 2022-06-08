New Zealand to price sheep and cow burps to cut greenhouse gases

World+Biz

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

New Zealand to price sheep and cow burps to cut greenhouse gases

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:22 am
Dairy farmer Keith Trotter stands in a field near milking sheds amongst his herd of cows on his farm in the town of Matakana, located north of Auckland, New Zealand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo
Dairy farmer Keith Trotter stands in a field near milking sheds amongst his herd of cows on his farm in the town of Matakana, located north of Auckland, New Zealand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File Photo

New Zealand on Wednesday released a draft plan to put a price on agricultural emissions in a bid to tackle one of the country's biggest sources of greenhouse gases, belching sheep and cattle.

The proposal would make New Zealand, a large agricultural exporter, the first country to have farmers pay for emissions from livestock, the Ministry for Environment said.

New Zealand, home to 5 million people, has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

Nearly half its total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane, but agricultural emissions have previously been exempted from the country's emissions trading scheme, drawing criticism of the government's commitment to stop global warming.

Under the draft plan, put together by government and farm community representatives, farmers will have to pay for their gas emissions from 2025. Short-and long-lived farm gas will be priced separately, although a single measure to calculate their volume will be used.

"There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that," Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

The proposal includes incentives for farmers who reduce emissions through feed additives, while on-farm forestry can be used to offset emissions. Revenue from the scheme will be invested in research, development and advisory services for farmers.

"Our recommendations enable sustainable food and fibre production for future generations while playing a fair part in meeting our country's climate commitments," said Mr Michael Ahie, chairman of the primary sector partnership, He Waka Eke Noa.

The proposal would potentially be the biggest regulatory disruption to farming since the removal of agricultural subsidies in the 1980s, said Ms Susan Kilsby, agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.

A final decision on the scheme is expected in December.

New Zealand / Greenhouse gas / greenhouse gas emissions / Cattle farm / Cattle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

22h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

37m | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

12h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

12h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata