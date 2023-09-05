New biography reveals why Musk sacked Twitter CEO

An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter CEO who lost his job as days after Elon Musk's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant, was sacked because Parag Agarwal, Musk opined, was not a 'fire-breathing dragon,' a new book has revealed.

The book, a biography of the billionaire titled after him, is authored by Walter Isaacson and is set to be published on 12 September. Recently, The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from the biography; the story sheds light on an Agarwal-Musk dinner meet from March last year, days before the latter, on April 14, made an offer to Twitter to purchase the company, eventually closing the deal at $44 billion on 27 October.

What Elon Musk said about Parag Agarwal?

This is what the world's richest person said about the then-Twitter CEO after the meeting: "He is a really nice guy, but managers should not aim to be liked. What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon and Parag is not that."

Bret Taylor, the company's then board chair, was the third person who attended the dinner.

Isaacson, an ex-CNN CEO and former Time editor, spent three years trailing Musk for the biography.

Who is the current Twitter CEO?

After terminating Agarwal, Musk himself took over as the CEO. In June, former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was appointed to the post, and is the incumbent chief executive.

Also, in July, the San Francisco-headquartered firm got rebranded to X Corp.