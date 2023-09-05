New biography reveals why Musk sacked Twitter CEO

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
05 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

New biography reveals why Musk sacked Twitter CEO

A new book reveals what led to Agarwal losing his job days after the billionaire's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant

Hindustan Times
05 September, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:19 am
An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter CEO who lost his job as days after Elon Musk's October 2022 acquisition of the social media giant, was sacked because Parag Agarwal, Musk opined, was not a 'fire-breathing dragon,' a new book has revealed.

The book, a biography of the billionaire titled after him, is authored by Walter Isaacson and is set to be published on 12 September. Recently, The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from the biography; the story sheds light on an Agarwal-Musk dinner meet from March last year, days before the latter, on April 14, made an offer to Twitter to purchase the company, eventually closing the deal at $44 billion on 27 October.

What Elon Musk said about Parag Agarwal?

This is what the world's richest person said about the then-Twitter CEO after the meeting: "He is a really nice guy, but managers should not aim to be liked. What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon and Parag is not that."

Bret Taylor, the company's then board chair, was the third person who attended the dinner.

Isaacson, an ex-CNN CEO and former Time editor, spent three years trailing Musk for the biography.

Who is the current Twitter CEO?

After terminating Agarwal, Musk himself took over as the CEO. In June, former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was appointed to the post, and is the incumbent chief executive.

Also, in July, the San Francisco-headquartered firm got rebranded to X Corp.

 

Parag Agrawal / Twitter / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

9h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

1h | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World