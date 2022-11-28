NATO's Stoltenberg: Putin trying to use winter as war weapon against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Russia will likely continue attacking Ukraine's power grid, its gas infrastructure and basic services for the people, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Doing that when we enter winter demonstrates that President (Vladimir) Putin is now trying to use ... the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine," he told reporters at a news conference in Bucharest ahead of a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting.