NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

World+Biz

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:18 pm
A NATO AWACS surveillance plane is parked at the Romanian Air Force 90th Airlift Base, in Otopeni, Ilfov, Romania, January 17, 2023. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS
A NATO AWACS surveillance plane is parked at the Romanian Air Force 90th Airlift Base, in Otopeni, Ilfov, Romania, January 17, 2023. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

A NATO surveillance plane arrived in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity.

The plane, the first to be deployed, landed at an air base near Bucharest and two more are expected to land later in the day and on Wednesday. They are due to stay for several weeks.

NATO announced last week it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest, where they will start reconnaissance flights solely over NATO territory.

"In the context of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, NATO will monitor military activity on the eastern flank with the help of AWACS aircraft," Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Facebook.

NATO has boosted its air presence in eastern Europe and the Baltics since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, using fighter jets, surveillance planes and tankers.

The aircraft deployed to Romania belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft usually based in Germany. They can detect other aircraft hundreds of kilometres away, NATO said.

"As Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO's resolve to protect and defend every inch of Allied territory," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a Jan. 12 statement on the deployment.

NATO / Romania / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

28m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC